CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Kroger made a recent announcement about their new annual membership that helps loyal customers save time and money on their grocery story trips.

The program, Boost by Kroger Plus provides customers with access to free grocery delivery, 2X fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for favorite brands, with an annual of fee of only $59 or $99.

Kroger believes that the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery deliveries.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient. With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.” Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic

The Boost program also expands on savings that were already available to customers through Kroger’s free longtime running loyalty membership. The following are member benefits of this program:

2X fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise

Free delivery – next-day or as few as two hours depending on membership plan – for grocery orders $35 or more

Additional exclusive savings for Our Brands product lines, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home ChefTM, Simple TruthTM and Private SelectionTM

“Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll-out new Delivery fulfillment centers. Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love.” Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce

Boost by Kroger Plus is available to customers within the Kroger Family of Companies. All eligible customers are able to go online and enroll at www.kroger.com/boost.