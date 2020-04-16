Labor of love: ‘Super Wednesday’ feeds more than 2,000 kids in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — April 15, 2020 was another Super Wednesday in Wyoming County.

School employees and volunteers gave out approximately 2,200 meals at Wyoming East and Westside High schools.

Head cook at Mullens Middle school, Michelle McKinney, said it takes three, eight-hour days to prepare the meals for all the kids in the county; however, she said it does not matter how it long it takes, it is a labor of love.

“I love it! This is my job, I love my kids and this is what I want to do,” McKinney said.

The meals contain enough food to last a week: five breakfasts and five lunches. Parents could pick it up at the schools or wait for their school bus to deliver it.