BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Lake Stephens, through Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, will be offering a 6-session program designed to teach the basics of swimming.

This program will feature 5 swimming sessions that are 30 minutes each. There are different time slots according to age; for 2 to 5 years of age the slot is from 10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., and for 6 and up the slot is from 10:45 A.M. to 11:15 A.M.

There is limited availability, so sign up early! Floats and kickboards will be provided, but participants will need to bring their own swimwear, sunblock, towel, and any other supplies they may want or need.

It is mandatory that young children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

The events will be held at 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor; on the Beach located in the recreation area. The cost for the entire program is $55 per student, and also includes a beach pass for the days of the lessons.

The following are the dates for the classes and they each fall on a Saturday: July 16, July 23, August 6, August 13, and August 20. If the weather conditions are not suitable for classes, new dates will be added or shifted to compensate.

The purpose of this program is to teach a valuable skill everyone should have, as well as increase recreational activity options.

If you or anyone you know is interested in signing up, please email lakestephenswv@gmail.com or call 304-934-5323. For more information, please visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.