BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A new family court judge was sworn in on Friday, April 28, and is serving Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties, starting next week.

Leigh Lefler begins as the new Family Court Judge on Monday, May first. She said that the privilege of being the new judge is one she is grateful for.

Lefler previously practiced law in the family courts in Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties and said she started in law earlier than that at the WVU Law Clinic.

“There I began working with families one on one and had an opportunity to learn and help with problems that they faced. Of course, our community has a unique opportunity to serve folks who have needs in the drug field or are suffering from some of the problems created by drugs.” Leigh Lefler, Raleigh, Summers, Wyoming Family Court Judge

Lefler added she hopes to make a greater difference in all three county communities by better listening to and understanding people.