Lewisburg City Officials in discussions about raising chickens within city limits

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The city of Lewisburg could soon get new additions to their community. City Manager, Jacy Faulkner, told 59 News city officials are in discussions about allowing people to raise chickens within city limits.

“Right now there is just a discussion,” Faulkner said. “There is no ordinance presented.”

Faulkner said they are in the very early stages. They are discussing the pros and cons of allowing people to raise chickens, but there are a lot of options for restrictions and regulations.

“There was a lot of discussion about what kind of restrictions we’d like to place to be thoughtful of people’s neighbors and paying attention to people’s health and concerns that might arise there,” Faulkner said.

They are also worried about the amount of strain this could place on city administrators, especially when it comes to complaints and non-compliance. But this is a discussion community members asked for.

“It is something that some citizens have approached our elected officials about wanting to see happen, so we’re following that through as best we can,” Faulkner said. “Trying to do our research, trying to see what kind of issues it may bring, and trying to see if that’s the best fit for our town.”

Faulkner added they will continue to have discussions and include public opinion on this potential ordinance to ensure no one’s feathers are ruffled.