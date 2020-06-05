Lewisburg community gathers for peaceful protest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — George Floyd’s death sparked protests around the country; including at the Greenbrier County seat. On June, 4, 2020, hundreds gathered in the streets of Lewisburg to stand up for the injustice they see in America. Kayla Reed, one of the protesters, wanted to stand with her neighbors.

“I’m here to show solidarity and support to the fact that all black lives matter,” Reed said.”We’re concerned and we care and we want to keep showing up.”

People gathered with homemade signs and shirts, bearing their truth about what they said is racial disparity in America. Allyson Ferguson and her family wore homemade shirts with different messages.

“We wanted to do something that supported the black community and showed that we are not with the racism and inequality and the injustice,” Ferguson said.

Those in attendance, including Haley Burns, wanted not only to raise awareness, but to build a brotherhood and ease racial tensions through understanding and community.

“The amount of heart and joy that I feel knowing that these people are out here for black people for the injustice,” Burns said.