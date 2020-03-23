LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Thirteen states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the current lockdown orders:

California

Californians awoke Friday to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic.

The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers.

California is one of the hardest-hit states with 1,185 confirmed cases and 23 deaths as of Friday, reported KTLA.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

Connecticut

In his daily address Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses and not-for-profit entities to stay closed for an indefinite time period, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

He is asking that all businesses that can have employees work from home do so, according to WTNH.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Delaware Public Media.

The order goes into effect Tuesday morning. It requires all non-essential businesses to close.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin Saturday afternoon and go until April . According to WGN, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering citizens to stay home from March 25 to April 7.

People must remain home except for essential work duties or for permitted activities such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety, according to Fox 59.

Louisiana

On Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order.

The order itself is slated to go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 23, according to WGNO. The order will stay in place through Monday. April 13.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, effective noon Tuesday, March 24.

The governor also announced Monday that he and state health officials are issuing a stay at home advisory for the residents of Massachusetts.

Both will remain in effect until April 7, according to WWLP.

Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a stay-at-home order for Michigan residents.

The order is expected to last at least three weeks, according to WOOD-TV.

New Jersey

On Saturday, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until further notice.

The order includes some exceptions like obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, visiting family, reporting to work or enjoying outdoor activities.

The order mandates work from home arrangements when possible and prohibits all social gatherings.

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. Cuomo announced the restrictions Friday that take effect Sunday, according to WTEN in Albany.

He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. The Democratic governor took the dramatic actions as confirmed cases in New York climbed to more than 10,000 as of Saturday.

“You are not Superman , you are not Superwoman. You’re endangering people .” – Governor Cuomo. #StayAtHome #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wykSxOB1E4 — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 21, 2020

Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.

The steps to contain the virus come as Southern Europe’s medical system is buckling. The pandemic marked a grim milestone with a global death toll that now surpasses 10,000. In Spain and Italy, patients are filling up sick wards and field hospitals are going up in hotels and a convention center in Madrid.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Ohio.

DeWine made the announcement Sunday during his daily news conference to update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, stating that ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed the order.

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.”

The order will go until at least April 6, when it will be reevaluated, according to DeWine.

#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park — although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has declared a stay-home order to go into effect at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24th. He also declared Wednesday, March 25th a day of state prayer.

Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance. Further details will be available on the governor’s website.

Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers says he’ll sign an order that closes all non-essential businesses and urges people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This order will be executed Tuesday, according to WFRV.

