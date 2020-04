BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Administrators with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital announced new protocols for COVID-19 testing. According to CEO Rocco Massey, when the hospital collects specimens they are sent to the state health department or Labcorp for testing. There is no point-of-care testing for COVID-19 at ARH.

Before a sample is collected a verbal screening is conducted. The responses determine what happens next. A yes answer to all of these questions will lead to a sample being collected: