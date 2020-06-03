Local black-owned businesses seek support in wake of unrest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With the death of George Floyd of Minnesota, people are calling for support for local black businesses.

One of those supporters, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, added many of these businesses bring a lot to the table, not just when it comes to diversity.

“We try to bring products and ideas that are not typical of our white businesses,” Mayor White said. “But that our folks, our people, feel like they have a voice that… it’s a business that looks like them.”

White said people want to see more things that look like them represented in society, and that they want to contribute to the world and share their gifts with everyone.