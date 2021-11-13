Local business owner donates hand-made scarves to homeless

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Shanell Steelman, owner of Nellie’s Everything has been making hand-made scarves to help the homeless stay warm this winter.

Nellie’s Everything, an online boutique that Steelman operates from her home, sells fuzzy socks, shoes, scarves, blankets, and more. Steelman, also a Certified Nursing Assistant, has donated scarves to multiple organizations aimed at helping the homeless, including most recently at the Carpenter’s Corner.

“We could be fine today, and then tomorrow we could lose everything that we have,” said Steelman. “We could be out here asking for some help and we would want someone to help us.

“I just want to give back.” added Steelman. “Because (the homeless) deserve love also.”

Nellie’s Everything is accepting donations via GoFundMe. Click here to donate to Nellie’s Everything