PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – CSC’s Candle Bakery business in Princeton booming shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Their success even caught the eye of MTV. The new MTV show is entrepreneurial and competition based. Matt and Courtney Orlicki say they are forever grateful for the community support that aided them.

“It means a lot that the community supports us in the way that they do,” said Courtney Orlicki.



“We wouldn’t be where we are today without them. We are very very grateful for just anybody that comes in to shop with us,” added Matt Orlicki.

The small business has gone through multiple changes in the past year and is home to more than 200 scents.