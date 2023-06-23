BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fridays in the Park returned to Beckley for another week due to favorable weather.

Fridays in the Park returned on Friday, June 23, 2023, with the Mount Hope Regional Band. However, the rain wasn’t an issue during the weekly event. Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield stated it’s great to see people come out week after week and listen to local bands.