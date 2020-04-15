Local doctor plans to give identification cards to patients who test negative

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dr. Ayne Amjad said her office will soon provide an identification card to all patients who tested COVID-19 negative at their site. The card will state the patient was tested at Dr. Amjad’s office and they are negative.

Dr. Amjad said the plan is a way to begin moving forward and help identify people at work.

“Getting businesses restarted and helping to identify people who have been tested,” Dr. Amjad explained.

She said this would also help protect medical personnel and possibly preserve protective equipment.

“If she were to show that to a person at the check in desk, we could say, well, she was tested on April 1st, she’s COVID negative. I don’t have to wear PPE around her, at least right now,” said Amjad. “This is a quick way to assess someone that, at least I know she had been tested COVID negative right now.”

Dr. Amjad said in order for us to move forward, we must determine who is sick at this time, while we wait for the healthcare system to provide testing for everyone, test kits for antibodies, and a vaccine.

“It’s a quick way to immunization status,” said Amjad. “So that’s why I think it’s more convenient as a quick way to assess and then later on if they can get their antibodies checked we can add that to that card.”

Her office already made templates for the cards. Now, they just need to let her patients know, print and distribute them.

Dr. Amjad said she is on a waiting list to get kits to test antibodies. She said it is likely states with more cases will get the kits first