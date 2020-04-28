Local door and glass business builds intubation boxes for Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Jonathan Bailey is the General Manager of Eastern Door and Glass in Princeton, WV. They primarily make commercial and residential doors, but he never thought one day they would use their skills to help save lives.

“…never thought we’d be building some sort of apparatus to be used in an operating room, no,” said Bailey.

Bailey said Princeton Community Hospital reached out to them. They needed some kind of barrier for COVID-19 patients who need to be intubated.

“It’s something we’d never done before so we had to do a little research and development on our own,” said Bailey. “Trying to find the right adhesives that would work the best and we think we came up with a pretty good solution.”

Bailey said they used quarter inch sheets of Lexan for its durability.

Eastern Door & Glass donated three intubation boxes to the hospital. Two are being used in the surgical department and one in the ER. The intubation box is placed over the patient’s head and neck to form an aerosol barrier. The care provider puts their hands through the arm holes to perform endotracheal intubation on the patient.

“We just felt like this was something we could do to help with our medical community,” Bailey said. “We’ve partnered with Princeton Community before so it was a good opportunity to provide something for them, and it was fun.”

Thankfully, three was enough for now, but Bailey said they are prepared to make more if the hospital needs them.