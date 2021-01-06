Local Fire Department looking for volunteers

SUMMERS COUNTY, (WVNS) — If you are looking for a way to get involved in your community, Summers County is looking for volunteer firefighters.

Anyone who is interested can go to their closest fire station and pick up an application. Ron Cantley, a Chaplan at Forest Hill’s fire department, said this is a great way to support your community.

“If you’re looking for something to do that you can get the most out of as far as recreational or just wanting to help someone, this is the job for you. That’s where you want to spend your time,” Cantley said.

Cantley also mentioned they are always looking for new faces to join and there is no time limit to apply.