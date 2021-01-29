Local firefighters discuss training

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A lot of training goes into becoming a firefighter, including three months of classroom time and various different training scenarios. Seth Evans is a Probationary Firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department. He explained why auto extrication training is important.

“The community does call on us for, say they get in a bad car wreck or someone from outside driving through Beckley, they expect the most professional, most well trained people to show up and help solve their issues,” Evans said

Auto extrication training is set up to teach new recruits how to quickly get someone out of a car. It is important to get the car away from the patient as quickly as possible in order to give them medical care if necessary. Lieutenant Brian Malott is one of the teachers who helps the new recruits.

“It’s a good time to just sit back, hone your own skills while you’re teaching them go back to the basics for myself because I know there’s times where we can be complacent in what we do, so it’s nice to sit back, get new guys get fresh blood in there and not only hone my skills but teach them as I’m learning,” Malott said.

The new recruits started training in November and will finish in mid February. After training, the new firefighters will go on a probationary period for a year. After three years, they will move to firefighter first class and that is the final step in becoming a Beckley firefighter. Evans said he is excited to finish training.

“Lot of training, lot of hours, lot of work, a lot of long days, so I can finally see the end in sight. Definitely something awesome to look forward, to” Evans said.