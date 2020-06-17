Local grassroots initiative helps grow 2020 Census numbers

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Volunteers with the Summers County Huddle are providing census information at the Summers County library as a part of a statewide initiative.

Austin Persinger, Director of Summers County Library, said volunteers are trying to spread the importance of the census.

“The census brings nearly $7 billion in federal money to West Virginia and it also determines the size and location of the federal and state house and senate districts, so everybody that gets counted is important,” Persinger said.

The Summers Count volunteers handed out information on the corner of Second Street and Temple Street in Hinton on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. They will continue the program through the end of the month at both the Summers County Library and Hinton City Hall.

