Local gym hosts 12th Annual Turkey Trot in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Active Fitness and Physical Therapy in Oak Hill will host its 12th Annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning Thursday, November. 26, 2020.

It will look a little different this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Everyone is asked to meet outside where they will have tents set-up. Masks must be worn until the start of the run.

Shauna King, the Marketing Manager and Patient Care Coordinator at Active Fitness and Physical Therapy, said there are several different events people can participate in that day.

“We will have a 5K run, we also do a 2 mile walk, and we will have CrossFit. This year we are actually adding a pumpkin petal, so we’re going to be adding a bicycle aspect to the turkey trot,” King said.

Half of the proceeds go to a local food pantry to help feed the community during the hardest months of winter. For a $20 dollar registration fee, people will get a free t-shirt, or people can bring 20 canned goods and get a free t-shirt. To sign up, visit their Facebook page or stop by the gym.