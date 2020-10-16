Local hospital cancer program gets re-accredited

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Center was re-accredited.

The PCH Cancer Center received Three-Year-Re-Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons. The cancer center at PCH has maintained this accreditation for the last 25 years.

Dr. Rowena Chambers, PCH Cancer Committee Chairperson, said they are proud of the quality of care they provide patients.

“We’re proud of it and we really work very hard. It’s not something that happens a week before the accreditation. It’s a daily chore, I think it’s really a team effort,” Chambers said.

Princeton Community Hospital is one of 10 accredited cancer programs in West Virginia, and the only one within a 100 miles radius.