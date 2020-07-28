Local library lending helping hand to parents this upcoming school year

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The approaching school year will have its share of challenges, leaving some parents turning to homeschooling.

Shady Spring Library is doing its part in assisting parents who might not know where to start.

The library has a variety of options ranging from family book club, to more hands-on activities, like coding robots.

Lesley Peck, the Children’s Director at the library, said these options will help parents transition to homeschooling.

“We think that this is going to help them in assisting their children in having fun while learning,” Peck said.

Peck said even if parents decide not to homeschool, they have material to follow schools’ curriculum to encourage learning at home.