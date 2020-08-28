Local non-profit disrupted during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many charities throughout the nation, including several right here in our area.

Erin Hurst is the Executive Director of the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. She said with many of their fundraisers cancelled, they need to find other ways to make up that money. Hurst said one of the ideas to help the organization is to do a drive-though Empty Bowls event.

“Empty bowls is such a successful event for us, but events have been all but, really mostly cancelled this year,” Hurst said. “So, we’re thinking about doing an empty bowls event in order to raise a little bit of money for hunger awareness in our area because that has gotten even worse because of the pandemic.”

Hurst said they pivoted their work to provide for those who are struggling during the pandemic.

To donate to the United Way of Greenbrier Valley, visit their website for a secure transfer, or call 304-647-3783.