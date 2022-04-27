BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A local sorority is looking for applicants to apply for high school scholarships.

The Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Graduating men or women seniors from McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Tazewell County Schools are eligible to apply.

Applications are required to be completed or postmarked is Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Completed applications can be sent to bac02071936@gmail.com or P.O. Box 95, Bluefield, WV 24701. They will not accept incomplete applications.

Application with or without college acceptance will not disqualify them from consideration.

For more information contact Dr. Deridre Guyton at 304-952-8288.

The application for the scholarship can be found below.