BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Artist Association is holding its Members Exhibit at the Paine Gallery in the Bluefield Arts Center.
The Appalachian Artist Association was created in 1977 to promote art in Mercer, Tazewell, and Bland Counties. Member Julie Shumate stated that the exhibit is a great way for their members to show off their own talent.
Oh, it’s great because, you know, you work hard, a lot of the artists do show in other venues. But just as a group, people can come in, other artists, we’ve gotten other artists to join our group through the show.Julie Shumate, Appalachian Artist Association Member