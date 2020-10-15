Local pottery store host first show of the year

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Lockbridge Pottery has been in business for 40 years. Everything they offer is original, no two pieces are the same. They have everything from Christmas ornaments to food platters, even some specialty and whimsical items. Jeff Diehl, the Potter of Lockbridge, said it is a great feeling to make art that everyone loves.

“It thrills me when someone says I have a tray on the wall and I take it down I fill it full of food, then I put it back up on the wall. It’s really nice that it’s used art,” Diehl said.

They usually have four pottery shows a year, but due to COVID-19 they had to change things up a bit. Their first show of the year will take place Wednesday, October. 14 through Saturday, October. 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. They do ask that you call ahead if you plan on attending, so they can limit the amount of people at one time.

Diehl said they are going to try to have their Christmas show this year, as well.