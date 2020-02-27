Local restaurants partner up to provide tasty treats

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant in White Sulphur Springs is getting some new treats.

Road Hogs Barbeque is partnering with A Taste of Eggcellence Catering Company, based out of Gap Mills, to bring people in the White Sulphur Springs area new desserts.

The partnership was settled the morning of Feb. 26, 2020, with the two organizations sharing a taste of the featured desserts.

Co-Owner Clay Elkins said they are excited to bring these desserts to their menu.

“We’re going to go a little seasonally on it because we don’t want to change it up too much because once you find a favorite, you want to be able to come back and find it again,” Elkins said. “But we are going to be a little seasonal on how we do the desserts.”

The current deserts listed on the menu include carrot cake cupcake, dreamsicle cheesecake, oatmeal cream pies, and more.

