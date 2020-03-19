Local retailers see shift in consumer spending habits amid COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the COVID-19 virus ramps up, foot traffic in stores slows down.

Steve Tincher, store manager at Grand Home Furnishings in Beckley said customers are uncertain about the economic impacts of the virus, and nervous to spend money.Fears of contracting the virus also keep customers away. Tincher said they are accommodating customers needs by offering discounts and free delivery, as well as routinely disinfecting the store.

“At least three times a day we’re going through the whole store, our furniture our bedding, everything as far as phones key pads and all that are being wiped down and sanitized,” said Tincher. “Any employee that shows any signs of fever or sickness is not allowed to come to work. We’re doing everything that we can possibly do to contain this.”

Grands will now be open from 11-6 Monday through Friday, 10-6 on Saturday, and 12-5 on Sunday.

