Local veteran honored with bridge dedication in Greenbrier County

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — A bridge dedication was held on Friday, August. 7, 2020 to provide an opportunity for people to remember those who fought for our freedom. The memorial bridge was dedicated in honor of Ralph Ray.

Ray was a World War II combat veteran. He served 30 tours in the southeast of England. His Nephew, Mark Ray, said it was rare for a crew to complete 30 tours during the war.

“He did 30 tours. That’s pretty rare because that’s when they first started doing them and they realized they were losing so many crews that they would retire crews after 24 maximum, so they’re in a rare core of groups, especially guys that stay together as a team because they didn’t lose guys,” Ray said.

Mark remembered his uncle as a tough person who valued truth and discipline. Mark also remembered how physically tough his uncle was, even as he grew older. He said his uncle loved his family and always wanted the best for them.

“Uncle Ralph is a great man, a great family man, and a great patriot and a great Christian. All of these things have influenced us and our lives, and how we live and what we believe,” Ray said.

The ceremony was a special day for Ray’s family. It ended in a walk to the bridge to unveil the sign and a gun salute.