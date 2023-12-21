PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The local chapter in Princeton sets up in Mercer County every year to sell the Christmas trees shipped in from North Carolina.

The blue spruces range anywhere from 6ft to 9ft. Members say they have repeat customers that purchase a new tree every year.

“People come back every year. We have one guy that came here when he was a kid and he always comes back,” said Alvin Jewell.

The Mercer County chapter is celebrating their 19th year selling these trees. Every dollar goes back into the chapter and the community.

Jennings RV Sales provides free propane to the chapter to help them sell the spruces. Rickard Sively wants to thank the community for all of their donations and support.

“We’ve been out here over a month and bought 490 trees and sold about 400. The public was good for us and got a lot of donations and had a lot of fun out here.”

The remaining trees are free to those who need them. The trees are located beside of Grants on Athens Road.

The Vietnam Veterans of America will be back around next year, and they want the people of the community to have a happy ‘holly-days’.