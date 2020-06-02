Local woman organizes Canned Food Drive in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One Greenbrier County Woman is doing all she can to help others during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Jennifer Mason started Feeding Seniors, Saving Businesses on March 22, 2020, as a resource during the pandemic. Now, she is taking it a step further to help support local food banks in the county by holding a canned food drive.

After talking to administrators at the food banks, she learned they are becoming overwhelmed by those who need food.

“These are people from all walks of life who’ve had some real difficulty during this time,” Mason said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs, a lot of people’s incomes have been reduced, and so they have to choose between paying their bills and feeding their kids. I don’t want that choice to be one they have to make.”

The canned food drive will run through the month of June. Food Banks are asking for canned protein items, such as chicken or beef, dried beans, jelly, and canned fruit.

Drop Off locations include the IGA in Fairlea, Rainelle Medical Center, Mi Rancho, Old Stone Presbyterian Church, Fruits of Labor, Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, and all City National Bank locations in Greenbrier County.