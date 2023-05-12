RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – When it comes to fun in the sun this summer, there’s a place ready for you to make new memories with your friends and family!

View from the bottom of the beautiful dam spillway

“My favorite part about Lake Stephens is that people remember it as part of their childhood and it’s something sentimental to many people in our community,” says Molly Williams, Executive Director at the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, referencing the largest lake in the county, Lake Stephens.

As Molly mentioned, Lake Stephens is a sentimental spot for me – it was the first place I went running after joining the StormTracker 59 weather team. The more I run here, the more I see how many activities people can enjoy at the park.

A morning run out on the Lake Maintenance Road Trail

Whatever your passion is – hiking, running, camping, disc golf, fishing or boating – Lake Stephens has it all ready for you to enjoy this summer as a one-stop spot for you and your family to make new memories.

Lakefront views show a serene scene

“Getting outdoors is essential to a healthy lifestyle. There are many studies that prove that getting outside can improve your mood and your physical well-being. So having a place to go outside is actually one of the most important things for a healthy lifestyle,” remarks Williams.

The sprinkler splash pad and aqua parks will be ready for the kiddos to enjoy this summer to escape the heat! Active Southern West Virginia is even taking the options at the park to the next level this summer with plenty of free events at this location and others in the county for the entire family!

“Activities range from running groups, walking groups, hikes, Tai Chi, yoga, pickleball – really anything you can imagine and these are all led by volunteers. They take place at different times, different days, different locations,” comments India Krawczyk, Youth Programs Director at Active Southern West Virginia.

Snuffer Cemetery lies within the park and features memorials for people dating back to the 1850s

Facts about Lake Stephens

Located in Surveyor, WV (west-central Raleigh County)

Comprises of 2,300 acres with the 272 acre lake.

Named after Stephen English, who was among others that established a hunters and trappers camp on the property in 1792.

The annual Beach Blast is coming soon in about a month, which typically features carnival rides, entertainers and vendors!

Beautiful Lake Stephens on a sunny morning

Are you looking to get uncomfortable and try something new in 2023? Lake Stephens will be the spot for you with a family-friendly triathlon free to the public, known as the Route 3 TRY-athlon!

“One event we have coming up at Lake Stephens is our TRY-athlon. That will be June 10th, and the idea with that event is to create a space where people can try the different events that take place during a triathlon. Rather than a competition format, it’s going to be three sections where folks can try out running, biking, and stand-up paddleboarding on the lake. And we will provide equipment for that – so we welcome folks to bring their own equipment if they do have it but we’ll have some to provide also,” states Krawczyk.

More spillway views at Lake Stephens

So whether it’s a relaxing day out on the lake with the family, burning some calories at the disc golf course or one of the countless options to enjoy a summer day, Lake Stephens is sure to continue to be the spot this summer for you and your family to make new memories.

Upcoming Active Southern West Virginia Events