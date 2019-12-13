Mayor of Rainelle brings blessing to the town

Closings
Community

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The Mayor of Rainelle and Lots of Love West Virginia are providing a blessing to the town.

Members of the Rainelle community officially welcomed their first blessing box! The box is located inside the double doors of Town Hall.

People can take food if needed. People can also donate items to the box.

People do not need to prove their family is low income in order to take food. The pantry is available to anyone who is in need.

This may not be the only one, the mayor is hoping to add other blessing boxes to aid town members in various locations.

Trending Stories

