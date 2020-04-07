McDowell County Health Dept. identifies 3rd positive COVID-19 case

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Another case of COVID-19 was identified by health officers in McDowell County. The third positive result was announced at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

According to a release from the McDowell County Health Department, the newly identified case was a close contact of another confirmed case. Officials with the department are working to identify people who came in contact with the person who was diagnosed with the illness.

If you are identified as a contact, you will be notified by health officers. Due to federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about the case is being released.