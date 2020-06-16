McDowell County restaurant provides free meals for kids in need

NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS) – Beginning June 15, 2020, kids in McDowell County have the opportunity to pick up free lunches from Bennady’s Restaurant.

Since the restaurant opened in 2017, Bennady’s organized a summer feeding program for kids in need. Owner Darryl Cannady said he was hesitant to continue the program again this year, but because of COVID-19, he felt the community needed his help now more than ever.

“Anything we can do to increase the community’s capacity to respond, to look at the youth and see what we can do to make their lives better, particularly living in McDowell County, we will work with anyone to make a better place,” said Cannady.

The summer feeding program runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until August 14, 2020.