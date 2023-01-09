MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County’s first all-electric school bus will be deployed to serve the local area.

On January 10, 2023, the brand new zero-emission school bus nicknamed the ‘Beast’ will deploy.

The all-electric zero emission bus will see its first day in action on Tuesday, January 10,2023, and will run the Bus 190 (Daniel Mitchem) route for the next few weeks. The ‘Beast’ will be driving students to along routes to Mount View High School and Kimball Elementary School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On January 9, 2023, emergency officials and transportation staff were trained on the mechanical components of the vehicle, and McDowell County’s very own Automotive Technology students from the Career Tech Center were around during today’s training.