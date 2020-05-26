Medical Cannabis registration to open for physicians in WV

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The Justice Department is moving forward to expand the number of marijuana growers for federally-authorized cannabis research. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Thursday, May 28, 2020 the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will begin accepting physician registrations. They will submit the request through the Bureau of Public Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis.

In addition to the application, there is a four-hour physician education course which mus be taken onine. It can be found at www.medcanwv.org. The application period is open indefinitely and there is no limit to physician participation.

“Physician registration and training are essential steps to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “The Office of Medical Cannabis continues to work during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis as soon as possible. We have been able to maintain previously established timelines by utilizing alternative work platforms in keeping with the Governor’s social distancing directive.”

Patients wanting access to medical cannabis should be aware physician registration is an important step forward. However, it does not mean they will be able to get products immediately.