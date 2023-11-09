BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 motto is ‘deeds not words’.

The members of the Bluefield American Legion keep that motto in mind when selecting Distinguished Citizenship Award recipients.

Dr. Randy Maxwell is a chiropractor based in Princeton. Maxwell, along with his son and his late wife, created multiple support systems for community members fighting cancer. Dr. Maxwell says the honor was a complete surprise.

“It’s an honor for me to be here. It’s an honor to be recognized by people who mean so much to me,” said Maxwell.

Dr. Maxwell adds that the Mercer County community welcomed him with open arms.

Some other contributions that Dr. Maxwell has given to the community includes ‘Ridin’ for a cure’, as well as providing wigs for women who may not have the finances to afford them.

Maxwell’s wife, Michelle, was the main muse and creator of ‘Ridin for a cure’. Unfortunately, Michelle lost her battle with cancer.

Maxwell and his son continue to help the community in her memory.

“Mercer county and Princeton when I moved there in 2006, the community really welcomed me and my family with open arms, immediately, early,” said Maxwell.

Dr. Maxwell is the 93rd recipient of the award.