MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Students in Mercer County received a gift from local Universities today.

Every year, third graders in Mercer County receive a dictionary courtesy of the dictionary project. Concord and Bluefield State Universities and the Rotary Clubs of Bluefield and Princeton all help to fund the event.

Today, Mountain Valley Elementary was chosen to have the Project Dictionary Day where representatives from each University presented the students with their own dictionary. Amy Harrison, the Data and Information specialist for Mercer County Schools says third grade is an important time for students to have their own dictionary.

“Third grade is when they’re really reading and writing to learn and these dictionaries will help them develop rich vocabularies and make them future writers and readers” Amy Harrison, the Data and Information specialist for Mercer County Schools

Harrison also says it’s important for kids to see representatives from Concord and Bluefield State because one day they may attend either University.