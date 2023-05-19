MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — After being closed for the last several years, the Mullens City Pool is set to return for public use.

After its closure due to a huge crack in the foundation causing leaks, The City of Mullens Foundation and other doners helped raise the money needed to bring the pool back to life this June. Along with the fix in the foundation, brand-new equipment was added to help maintain the pool’s water.

“My appreciation for the people of Mullens and even past and present we had a lot of donations from people who lived in Mullens who don’t anymore who want their town rebuilt.” – Barry Smith, City of Mullens Foundation President

The money raised to fix the pool came from grants and donations from Mullens citizens who wanted their pool back as soon as possible. Mills Floor Covering and Epoxy donated the materials for the construction, only charging labor to smooth and paint the pool’s floor.