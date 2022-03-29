MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – It’s National Mom and Pop Business Day, and one local town has made a comeback on the special day focused around small business.

The City of Mullens was nearly devastated by the floods of July 2001 but when the Hatfield and McCoy ATV trail and the Coal Field Expressway were brought to the area, new life was breathed into the city in the way of small businesses.

Christy Seaton, owner of Christy’s Creative Confections says she’s proud to be apart of the comeback Mullens has made.