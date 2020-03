BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stay-at-home order, people are having to work from home who usually would not. They are calling into their meetings or using apps like Skype to see their coworkers, but it is not so easy to work from home with all those distractions.

Zack Tanner has worked from home for almost a year now. He said it is not much different from the everyday desk job.