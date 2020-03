RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday's press briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. A person briefed on the order, which will go into effect immediately and remain in place until June 10, told 8News before the governor made his announcement.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said Monday.