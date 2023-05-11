(WVNS) — It seems as though spring is here to finally stay, and summer will be here before we know it!

Get ready for plenty of excitement and ‘gorge’-ous views and activities this summer at the New River Gorge National Park.

Endless Wall Trail

If you are new to the area and have not checked it out, you are not alone!

The Espey family from Ann Arbor, Michigan stopped at the country’s newest national park to take in some views and enjoy what this region offers:

“I came through here just a couple of months ago, I drove down to Raleigh for my spring break, and this was a perfect midway point and after doing the Endless Wall Trail, I figured that was the perfect trail to take them on,” said Eamon Espey.

“They told us about the park and that it was the newest national park and just raved about the beauty and we have not been disappointed so far,” remarks Eamon’s father, Jae Espey.

Beauty Mountain sunset

Park District Supervisor, Dave Bieri said there is even more activities that will be available at the Gorge as the summer season approaches:

“We’re getting ready to head into our summer season here starting on Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll be moving into our summer season. We will be planning a lot more in terms of interpretative programming in the park,” Bieri said. “We’ll be doing a variety of guided hikes, walks, talks, things like that. We will have guided hikes every few days. We’re going to have programs at the visitor center (Canyon Rim Visitor Center) daily.”

Sandstone Falls

In case you need a reminder, there are countless ways to stay busy and have fun at the national park.

“There’s all kinds of different activities here at the park. It’s a big park, it takes a little while to get around from place to place,” stated Bieri. “We’ve got over a hundred miles of hiking trails, so it’s a great place for hiking, a great diversity of hiking trails, some nice and easy ones that go to beautiful overlooks and some more strenuous ones that take you from the rim down to the river.”

“We’ve got a variety of trails for mountain bikers as well. Some old railroad grades that are fairly easy as well as more difficult mountain biking trails, so mountain biking has really taken off over the last few years,” said Bieri. “We’re also one of the biggest rock-climbing areas in the eastern part of the country; a lot of people come here for that. And obviously the river itself, the white-water rafting, and that’s kind of getting into the swing already and we’ll get even busier over the summer.”

Middle Fern Creek Falls

Meanwhile, for the Espey’s seeing our area, visiting the park is enjoyable for a variety of reasons.

“I just think that preserving these gems like this is important for future generations. I just love being outdoors and taking hikes and we just have so many national parks,” the family said.

Upcoming Activities

May 16th at 8 PM – Salamander Stroll – Search for a glimpse of salamanders and other creatures of the night after dark.

– Salamander Stroll – Search for a glimpse of salamanders and other creatures of the night after dark. May 18th at 6 PM – WV Master Naturalist Certification Course: Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics – Learn the seven principles of Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics in this WV MN elective certification course and LNT Awareness course.

– WV Master Naturalist Certification Course: Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics – Learn the seven principles of Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics in this WV MN elective certification course and LNT Awareness course. May 21st at 3 PM – Rhodo Wander – Take a leisurely stroll to see and photograph the beautiful blooms of Catawba Rhododendron at Grandview.

Click/tap here for even more details on each event listed above.