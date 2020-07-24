Neighborhood Car Cruise returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Neighborhood Car Cruise is back in Beckley Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Vehicles will line up by Word Park, along Neville Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Cruisers can bring a canned food item to be donated to the United Way food pantries.

Jill Moorefield, the Beckley Events Coordinator, said this is a safe alternative for the originally scheduled car show.

“People can watch from their homes. They can be safe, but the folks showing off their cars can be excited to do something this weekend,” Moorefield said.

Car owners are requested to stay inside their vehicles during the line-up, or social distance while wearing a mask. The cruise will leave downtown around 5:30 p.m and drive along Kanawha Street and several other nearby streets.