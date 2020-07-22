New Beckley Fire Station almost complete

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Construction is almost complete on the new fire station in Beckley.

Station Three is located along the Beckley Bypass. Beckley treasurer, Billie Trump, said they will begin moving equipment in Friday, July 24, 2020.

“We’re hoping that in the next couple of weeks we will be able to make the transition completely and start answering calls out of the new station,” Trump said.

Trump also said the new station was built to grow with the city. The old station is up for sale and can be viewed on https://www.govdeals.com/.