New River CTC offers community education courses

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College is offering several classes throughout the month of July. The school is offering three community education classes. Those classes include Microsoft Excel, Meat Smoking 101, and a Food Preservation class.

All of the classes will be held through Zoom sessions. The classes are being taught by instructors at the school and passionate community members. Jenni Canterbury, the Director of Communications, said this is a great opportunity and a safe way to learn.

“People can join from their houses, there is no need to worry about going out or coming into contact with others,” Canterburry said. “You can learn from home and learn more about Microsoft Excel and that class is coming up and it starts July 15th, the pre-registration deadline is July 10th.”

For those interested in registering for these classes, visit newriver.edu.