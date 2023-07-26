BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local community college is preparing students for high intensity situations for when they are out in the field.

The staff at New River Community and Technical College set up an emergency helicopter transport from their campus in Ghent to one in Beaver. This simulation is designed to help prepare students studying in the medical field for high intensity situations.

New River’s Dean for Pre Professional and Transfer programs, Angela Strickland, said there is no such thing as too much practice for this line of work.

“It’s critical. The better experiences they have in our classroom and the more realistic they are, the better they are going to be when they’re in their clinicals and eventually graduates and licensed practitioners. So, there can never be enough practice.” Dean for Pre Professional and Transfer programs, Angela Strickland

This is only the second year that New River has set up this kind of scenario.