New River Gorge National Park and Preserve celebrates National Take a Hike Day

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – There is a national holiday for everything. November 17 is celebrated as National Take a Hike Day, and Southern West Virginia is home to some of the best hiking trails anywhere in the country.

District Supervisor Dave Bieri, of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, said since becoming a designated national park, the New River Gorge has brought hikers from far and wide to see what southern West Virginia has to offer.

“We’ve had people from pretty much any state in the country this year,” Bieri told 59 News. What’ll be interesting, I think, is next year to see if we start getting more of the international visitors as things open up again after Covid.”

Hiking gives people the opportunity to get away from their phones, burn some calories and reconnect with nature.