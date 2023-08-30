BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– New River Pool in Beckley closed a little early this year, partly due to issues with maintenance.

The New River Pool is now closed for the winter and currently undergoing some maintenance. With the pool being 50 years old, it’s said it’s expected to have more frequent maintenance, one including a large crack in the center of the pool’s floor.

The Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker, said she’s confident the crack and other maintenance projects will be finished before the next pool season.

“We have to get some new pumps, and a propeller, and have to update the filters. But they’ve already been looking at these things and we’ll take care in the fall, we’ll get everything ready for winter, and then we’ll be open in the spring.” Leslie Baker, Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation

Baker also stated though New River Pool is an older pool, the level of care it’s been given makes it still good for the public and will be ready for Spring of 2024.