New River Transit to offer free rides for Community Action Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Across the nation, the month of May is known to some as Community Action Month. There are a total of 16 different community action agencies across the Mountain State.

To help celebrate the month, Raleigh County Community Action’s Transportation Department is working with New River Transit to offer free rides to customers. The rides will only be free on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

“It feels good anytime you can go out and do anything for the community,” said Jessica Massey, Transportation Director for Raleigh County Community Action. “That’s what’s so great about community action work is everything we do is community focused and community based. It just feels good to come to work everyday and be able to do that.”

Every route’s rides will be free. Massey says there are five new routes that will run during a 12-hour window, from seven in the morning to seven in the evening.