SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The National Weather Service conducted a storm survey in Summers County Tuesday in the aftermath of significant damage that took place Monday evening following severe weather.

According to the survey, an 8 mile long, 2,000 yard wide area beginning near Hinton and ending near Talcott in Summers County experienced straight-line winds that peaked at 105 mph.

The survey says that damage was first experienced along Route 3 just southwest of Hinton, where many trees were snapped or uprooted. A home sustained damage to the roof and siding.

More damage was viewed north along Route 20, where dozens of trees were blown down by estimated 105 mph wind gusts.

More trees were uprooted or snapped in the Bellepoint community with estimated 100 to 105 mph wind gusts. The storm then weakened as it approached Talcott, with 70 to 75 mph wind gusts experienced in that community.

Crews in Summers County are currently working on fixing the damage caused by the storm.

The big storm on August 6, 2023, wreaked havoc in parts Summers County, causing many trees to collapse. Many of these fallen trees caused a lot of damage to people’s property from destroyed yards to household damages. Stewart Coffman, a Hinton resident, stated he feared for his daughter’s life when he began to hear the trees falling.

“Instantly, sideways rain, hardest wind, and I could hear the trees just breaking in every direction. And I grabbed my daughter and we just kind of hunkered down, took a little shelter for just a few moments. And the rain and the wind lasted about five to seven minutes.” Stewart Coffman, Hinton resident

Though the damages are severe in areas, many are working hard to get their county back to normal.